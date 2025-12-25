Trending
  By Sidra Khan
Hrithik Roshan sets stage ablaze as he grooves with sons Hrehaan, Hridhaan

The ‘War 2’ star lights up stage dancing with his girlfriend Saba Azad and sons Hrehaan and Hrishaan at family wedding

Hrithik Roshan is showing he’s still in a league of his own when it comes to dancing!

The War 2 star left fans thrilled on Wednesday, December 24, by posting an exciting video on Instagram, showing him teaming up with his girlfriend, Saba Azad, and sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, to light up the dance floor at his cousin Eshaan Roshan’s wedding celebrations.

In the clip, which quickly went viral, the Krrish actor and his family are seen showing off their incredible dance moves to Sukhbir Singh’s popular track Ishq Tera Tadpave, delighting guests and fans alike.

For the joyful ceremony, Hrithik and Hridhaa donned stylish black outfit, while Hrehaan looked handsome in an ethnic white ensemble.

“Damn. Gotta get lighter on my feet to keep up,” captioned the Kaho Na Pyar Hai star.

Fans’ reactions:

Hrithik Roshan’s electrifying video soon ignited a frenzy among fans, who swooned over the father-sons trio in the comments.

“The dance debut of a father and son,” wrote a first.

Another swooned, “Stuck on these 14 seconds for hours. You and the boys nailed it.”

“The Roshan family knows how to throw it down!!!! Let’s goooo!!!!!” added a third.

“What a Banger performance. Roshan Boys Rocked like their Dad,” praised one more.

For those unfamiliar, Hrithik Roshan shares sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan, to whom he was married from December 2000 to November 2014.

Since 2022, Hrithik has been dating actress Saba Azad.

