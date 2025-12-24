Trending
  • By Hania Jamil
Dharma Productions break silence on plagiarism claims against 'Homebound'

'Homebound' is facing legal troubles days after being shortlisted for the 98th Oscar Awards

Dharma Productions break silence on plagiarism claims against Homebound
Dharma Productions break silence on plagiarism claims against 'Homebound'

Dharma Productions has addressed the legal trouble Homebound has found itself in after it was shortlisted in the Best International Feature Film category at the 98th Academy Awards.

Puja Changoiwala, a journalist and author, has claimed that the film has plagiarised her 2022 novel of the same title.

Changoiwala has initiated legal action against Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla's Dharma Productions Private Limited and Netflix Entertainment Services India.

She is also planning on filing a suit in the Bombay High Court over the allegations of copyright infringement.

On Wednesday, December 24, the production house spoke out about the allegations against Homebound, calling them "baseless and unfounded".

"The allegations of copyright infringement are baseless and unfounded, and Dharma Productions categorically denies the same. Homebound is an officially licensed adaptation inspired by the New York Times article by Basharat Peer, with all requisite rights lawfully acquired and due credit duly provided," a rep noted.

The spokesperson also revealed that Dharma received Changoiwala's legal notice in October and that the production house responded "duly" soon after.

Starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, the movie's screenplay was penned by Neeraj Ghaywan, who also directed the project.

Homebound hit theatres on September 26 and, as per the creators, was inspired by a 2020 New York Times article about two childhood friends trying to crack the national police examination amid the struggles of the COVID-19 pandemic.

