Kartik Aaryan drops heartwarming Christmas snaps with ex-Ananya Panday 

  By Fatima Hassan
The 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' star called it quits with his ex-girlfriend, Ananya Panday, back in 2020

Ahead of the release of their upcoming movie, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, Kartik Aaryan and his ex-girlfriend, Ananya Panday, gave a surprise to their fans. 

The former Indian couple, who called it quits in 2020, took to their Instagram account to release the heartwarming snaps just one day before the global release of their new movie.

"Tu meri Christmas Main tera Santa. See you in cinemas Tomorrow #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri," Kartik and Ananya stated the caption for their joint Instagram post.

This update comes shortly after a report claimed that the Chandu Champion star made rare comments about his relationship with his ex-girlfriend and Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri co-star. 

According to The Indian Express, Kartik shared, "She and I understand each other a lot. It’s been a journey. We’ve had our moments in life, and we’ve seen the ups and downs. And somewhere down the line."

"I’ve realised that both of us, as individuals, have really evolved and grown into that space," the 35-year-old Indian actor said, who never publicly confirmed his relationship with Ananya at the time.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, marking their first on-screen collaboration after Pati Patni Aur Woh, which was released in 2019. 

The new romance-drama film is set to premiere in theatres on Thursday, December 24.  

