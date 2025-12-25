Shah Rukh Khan to join Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer 2’ for special cameo?

Trending
  By Sidra Khan
A buzz-sparking crossover between Bollywood and Kollywood is reportedly on the cards!

Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 – the sequel to his 2023 hit Jailer – has already ignited a buzz online, and adding to the excitement is a bombshell new update from Mithun Chakraborty.

During his recent interview with SITI Cinema, the veteran Indian film star, while speaking about the upcoming Tamil-language action comedy film, sparked a frenzy by teasing Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in the project, the Hindustan Times reported.

Mentioning the names of his co-stars in the forthcoming movie, the Phool Aur Angaar actor stated, “Mohanlal, Shah Rukh Khan, Ramya Krishnan, Shivarajkumar.”

Earlier, King Khan had collaborated with the legendary Tamil superstar in his 2011 sci-fi film Ra.One, which featured a special cameo by the latter, reprising his iconic role as Chitti the robot from the blockbuster Enthiran.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 will be “a direct sequel focusing on the aftermath of the events from the first film. The movie is expected to follow Tiger Muthuvel Pandian as he takes on a new idol-smuggling underworld syndicate. It will also explore the changing dynamics within the protagonist's family life after his son's death,” according to Pinkvilla.

The movie, scheduled to release on June 12, 2026, stars Rajinikanth, S.J. Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, Vidya Balan, and Anna Rajan.

It will also include special appearance of Mithun Chakraborty, Shiva Rajkumar, and Vinayakan, with Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo yet to be confirmed.

