Taylor Swift bags Artist of the Year award at 2024 MTV VMAs

Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter, Bad Bunny, Eminem and SZA were also nominated for the award

  • by Web Desk
  • September 12, 2024
Taylor Swift has finally become Artist of the Year at the 2024 MTV VMAS Awards.

On Wednesday, the pop icon, 34, beat Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter, Bad Bunny, Eminem, SZA and won the esteemed award.

The award show, which took place at New York's UBS Arena, announced Taylor’s major win during a commercial break.

Taylor also won Best Collaboration Award with Post Malone, 29, for Fortnight from her hit album, Tortured Poets Department.

While accepting the award, she said, "There is a very clear reason why Post Malone is everyone in music's favorite person to collaborate with. It is because you are so ridiculously talented. You are so versatile, and you're the most down-to-earth person,” the superstar also wanted to used the "opportunity to thank and honor the people who worked so hard with me on this video."

Taylor has won trophies for best collaboration, best pop, song of the summer, best direction and best editing so far.

Later on in the accepting speech, the Love Story singer also made a major revelations about Post.

She shared that he always calls her “ma’am” even though she told him to “stop” multiple times.

