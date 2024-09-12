Sabrina Carpenter's 'Espresso' crowned Song of the Year at MTV VMAs

It’s official! Sabrina Carpenter has finally won her first-ever VMA award.
The Please Please Please crooner bagged Song of the Year Award for Espresso on Wednesday at UBS Arena in New York.
She began her accepting speech with, "I've literally never won one of these," adding, "This is really special. The first people I want to thank are the fans. If you clap after everything I say they're gonna, they're gonna call me off the stage, so one second."
Sabrina is nominated for six awards at 2024 MTV VMA Awards. Her nominations include artist of the year, best pop song and song of the summer.
"But I just want to say you guys are the reason that I get to do what I love, but also the reason that we get to have so much fun and share music with each other," she continued, "And I just feel so grateful to have the best, truly the best, fans in the world. I know it sounds cheesy, but I love you."
Sabrina also praised her songwriters Steph Jones, Amy Allen, and Julian Bunetta.
She concluded the monologue by thanking the much-discussed lyric, "And thank you to that's that me espresso."