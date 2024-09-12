Sports

Benzema's responds to Cristiano Ronaldo calling Mbappe 'best' player

Cristiano Ronaldo chooses Kylian Mbappe over his former teammate Karim Benzema

  September 12, 2024
Karim Benzema has flaunted his Ballon d'Or trophy, earned in 2022, in a response to Cristiano Ronaldo choosing Kylian Mbappe as “best player” over him.

Last week, the Portuguese star chose the young talent over his former teammate Benzema in a video posted on Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel.

For the unversed, Ronaldo and French footballer won four Champions League together during their time together at Real Madrid.

CR7 recently got the opportunity to play with Mbappe, 25.

On Wednesday, Benzema posted a picture of his Ballon d'Or on Instagram Stories which seemingly looked like a response to Ronaldo’s recent remarks.

Recently, during a conversation with Sony Sports Network, the veteran player got candid about his passion for football.

He said, "I've felt this pressure since I was eight years old, when I first started playing for a professional club. Over time, it has transformed into ambition. For this upcoming season, I view it not as pressure but as ambition.”

Benzema concluded, “This mindset drives me to excel and help my team win, with the support of my teammates because football is a team sport. Fans always expect more. When you support a team, you want them to win and perform well, which can lead to occasional frustration.”

His Ballon d'Or picture has ignited rumours of possible feud between him and Mbappe.

