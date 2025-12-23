Ronaldo makes luxury investment in Saudi Arabia's Red Sea destination 

Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodríguez have purchased two luxury villas at Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve within the Red Sea International development.
According to Gulf News, the homes are part of the Red Sea Residences, located on private islands about 26 kilometres from the mainland, accessible only by boat or seaplane.
Nujuma features 19 fully independent villas, designed to provide privacy, exclusivity, and a close connection to nature. The Saudi Gazette reported that CR7 described the destination as “truly exceptional in every sense of the word.”
“From our very first visit, Georgina and I felt a deep connection with this island and its breathtaking natural beauty. It’s a place where we find peace and tranquility,” he added.
The couple acquired a three-bedroom villa for family use and a two-bedroom villa, becoming among the earliest owners at the resort. Owning a home at Nujuma allows them to enjoy complete privacy and comfort whenever they choose to visit.
The Red Sea destination aims to achieve a net positive environmental impact of 30% by 2040, with initiatives to enrich coral reefs, mangroves, seagrass beds, and native habitats.