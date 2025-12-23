Trending
  • By Hafsa Noor
Ali Zafar celebrates success of new album ‘Roshni’ with grand party

Ali Zafar marks 15-years on Spofity with the release of most-awaited album 'Roshni'

  • By Hafsa Noor
Ali Zafar has taken fans inside his celebration of new album Roshni.

On Monday night, the Pakistani singer took to Instagram and posted a clip from party, where DJ can be seen playing his latest hit single.

Ali captioned the post, “There’s time to work and there’s time to celebrate.”

In the viral clip, people are grooving to Roshni's beat as the shaky camera captures the vibe.

Shortly after the video was posted, Ali’s fans swarmed the comment section to shower him with love.

A fan wrote, “Loved all the songs from the album, he totally nailed it. @ali_zafar bahi Kabi apny is little fan k liya bhe ik reply karo.”

Another praised the album, “Puri album hi fire ha but the song in bg is personally my fav the compositions, the art,and the will to do something, really loved it.”

A third noted, “LISTENED TO WHOLE ALBUM HOLY SMASH. Roshni is something which really take all our students heart, Finally we have something for new year and crishmas.”

On the same day, Ali Zafar also marked 15-years of his Spotify journey.

To note, his latest album Roshni was released on December 20, 2025.

