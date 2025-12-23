Ananya Panday posts nostalgic clip to mark ‘forever star’ Ahaan Panday’s 28th

Ananya Panday is celebrating the special day of the “light” of her life.
To make her cousin Ahaan Panday’s 28th birthday extra special, the Student of the Year 2 actress took to her official Instagram Stories on Tuesday, December 23, writing a loving tribute.
“Happy birthday to the light of my life. My heart literally bursts with how proud I am of you. You deserve the world. I love you forever my star @ahaanpandayy,” she captioned.
Accompanying the heartfelt birthday wish was a re-shared throwback post, featuring the duo’s nostalgic childhood clip.
The video showed the young Saiyaara star and the Gehraiyaan actress sharing an adorable moment, hugging and teasing each other with a bright smile on their faces as someone behind-the-screen filmed them, showcasing the loving bond between them since childhood.
Ananya Panday’s heartwarming birthday tribute comes just a few days after she expressed love for her cousin Ahaan Panday on being named GQ Men of the Year 2025.
“Crying @ahaanpandayy I love my brother,” she penned.
During the interview, the Saiyaara actor was asked how he feels about being on the Men of the Year honouree list along with his cousin Ananya.
“When I was doing the GQ shoot at Mehboob Studio, I found out Ananya was on set too. I went to see her. There we were, brother and sister, standing in a vanity van, in costume, working. It’s a moment that’s burned into my memory. She’s unbelievably successful, and she’s so happy for me,” he said.
The 28-year-old added, “I’ve realised I can’t share much of my journey publicly yet; it’ll be misconstrued until I prove myself. My family knows my story, that’s why they’re emotional.”
Ananya and Ahaan Panday are first cousins on their paternal side, as their fathers, Chunky Panday and Chikki Panday, are brothers.