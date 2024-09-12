Entertainment

Taylor Swift calls Travis Kelce her 'boyfriend' for first time at 2024 VMAs

Taylor Swift dominated the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards with total 12 nominations

  • by Web Desk
  • September 12, 2024


Taylor Swift made headlines by calling Travis Kelce her “boyfriend” for the first time at 2024 MTV VMA Awards.

The Cruel Summer crooner won the Video of the Year award with Post Malone for their track Fortnight on Wednesday night.

Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Eminem and SZA were also nominated for the esteemed award.

In her acceptance speech Taylor said, “The thing is that this video — it seems very sad when you watch it, but it actually was like the most fun video to make. Something that I'll always remember is that when I would finish a take and I'd say ‘cut’ and we'd be done with that take.”

She added, “I would always just hear like someone cheering from across the studio where we were shooting it, and that one person was my boyfriend, Travis,” continuing, "Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic. So, I want to thank him for adding that to our shoot, because I’ll always remember that."

Taylor Swift dominated the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards with total 12 nominations, including Song of the Year, Video of the Year, and several technical categories.

