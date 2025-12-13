Entertainment
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Entertainment

Fans got their first glimpse of Euphoria Season 3 as new images reveal Zendaya, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer and Sydney Sweeney returning to the HBO drama.

On Friday, December 12, HBO shared behind-the-scenes photos of the Euphoria cast, following the release of a 2026 brand spot that included fresh glimpses of the long-awaited third season.

In shared photos, Elordi’s character Nate was seen grilling burgers at home, while Demie’s Maddy posing for a photo.

Sweeney’s role Cassie was captured holding a melting ice cream, while Zendaya’s Rue sat in a church, Schafer’s Jules relaxed in an art studio, and Apatow’s Lexi appeared alongside Demie.


The each snap was accompanied by a short caption from the script from the characters — from Nate's "you have to have faith" to Rue's "life is precious."

Moments after the exclusive glimpse dropped, fans flooded social media with reactions to the highly anticipated season.

One user commented, “I feel like I’m gonna be disappointed with the new season. I’ve been reading about the five year jump time! That’s cool And all! It’s just you left us with a cliffhanger! I understand the Angus cloud issue and that sounds me deeply. But Ideally Wouldn’t most people want to see where I left off at?” Like the last episode of last season didn’t make sense that she wasn’t worried about that lady. She took the drugs from! So now we’re just gonna fast forward?? IDK”

Another noted, “The first look is great, but the time jump is the only thing that matters!”

HBO confirmed Euphoria Season 3 will premiere in April 2026, more than four years after Season 2 ended. 

The series debuted in 2019, with new cast additions including Trisha Paytas and Natasha Lyonne.

