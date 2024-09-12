Kate Middleton‘s brother James shares sweet message as she recovers from cancer

Kate Middleton’s family is seemingly in celebratory mode ever since she has shared the delightful news of beating cancer after 9-month long battle.
Princess Kate’s brother James Middleton celebrated his third anniversary with wife Alizee sharing a sweet message for her.
Turning to his Instagram account on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, James shared a very intimate never-before-seen photo of him with Alizee with a caption that read, “Je t’aime, mon cœur,” which translates to (I love you, my heart.)
“Happy anniversary Alizee. Our third as husband & wife, our second without Ella but our first as parents,” he added with a white heart emoji.
The photo captured Alizee kissing James against the backdrop of what looked like a farm, with their pet dogs sharing the frame.
Alizee wore white wedding gown with a veil, while James rocked a matching three-piece suit with a blue button-down shirt underneath.
This sweet post garnered thousand of hearts and hundreds of sweet wishes.
One fan noted, "Congratulations, wedding was so beautiful and cozy. A dream."
While another noted, "Happy anniversary god bless you always and good health too."
Kate Middleton shared a heartfelt video message last week to give an important update on her cancer battle, revealing that she has completed her chemotherapy and now focusing on staying cancer-free.