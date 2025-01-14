Royal

Sarah Ferguson shares big news after Princess Kate’s hospital visit

The Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, issued emotional statement following Kate Middleton’s cancer hospital visit

  • January 14, 2025
Sarah Ferguson has a big news for cancer-stricken people!

The Duchess of York’s charity organization, Sarah’s Trust, shared a throwback snap on Tuesday, January 14, that featured Prince Andrew’s former wife with Liz, who was a “loyal member” of Ferguson’s household and died of cancer last year.

She also issued a big news in the post, announcing a “donation” to a cancer research foundation.

It is worth mentioning that Sarah Ferguson’s big update comes just after Princess Kate made a heartwarming visit to the hospital where she received treatment during her cancer battle.

“We would like to dedicate this post to Liz. Liz was a loyal member of The Duchess of York’s household, and she sadly died of cancer late last year,” read the Duchess’ trust post.

The caption continued, “Liz was a beautiful woman, inside and out, and is sorely missed by all of us who had the good fortune of sharing our lives with her.”

Sharing the big news, the statement further mentioned, “In memory of Liz, we have made a donation to St Vincent’s Curran Foundation who are carrying out world-class research and providing innovative cancer treatment and care.”


“Thank you Liz for bringing us so much joy. May you rest in peace,” the post concluded.

The post was also re-shared by Sarah Ferguson on her official Instagram Story.

