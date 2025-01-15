Kate Middleton releases delightful video after new update on cancer update

Kate Middleton has once again won the internet with her larger than life initiative.
The Princess of Wales turned heads with her surprise appearance at The Royal Marsden, where she was treated for cancer in 2024.
Catherine offered fans a look into her public visit to the health facility which she had secretly visited so many times during her cancer treatment.
In a video shared shortly after Kate's visit, she could be seen interacting with the cancer patients and flashing a wide smile.
The Instagram reel saw the mom-of-three in a maroon turtleneck with a matching skirt.
Kate's new delightful video, which has already garnered more than 120k hearts as of now, also highlighted the key features of the health facility.
This video comes after Kate made two big announcements, one was related to her cancer, and other one revealed her as the patron of The Royal Marsden, alongside husband Prince William.
The heartfelt statement from Kate read, "In my new role as Joint Patron of The Royal Marsden, my hope is, that by supporting groundbreaking research and clinical excellence, as well as promoting patient and family wellbeing, we might save many more lives, and transform the experience of all those impacted by cancer."
In a delightful update she revealed, "It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery."
"As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal," Kate added.
The daughter-in-law capped her post noting, "I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support. C"