Royal

Kate Middleton releases delightful video after new update on cancer update

Princess Kate confirmed she's in remission from cancer shortly after her surprise visit to The Royal Marsden

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 15, 2025

Kate Middleton releases delightful video after new update on cancer update


Kate Middleton has once again won the internet with her larger than life initiative.

The Princess of Wales turned heads with her surprise appearance at The Royal Marsden, where she was treated for cancer in 2024.

Catherine offered fans a look into her public visit to the health facility which she had secretly visited so many times during her cancer treatment.

In a video shared shortly after Kate's visit, she could be seen interacting with the cancer patients and flashing a wide smile.

The Instagram reel saw the mom-of-three in a maroon turtleneck with a matching skirt.

Kate's new delightful video, which has already garnered more than 120k hearts as of now, also highlighted the key features of the health facility.

This video comes after Kate made two big announcements, one was related to her cancer, and other one revealed her as the patron of  The Royal Marsden, alongside husband Prince William.

The heartfelt statement from Kate read, "In my new role as Joint Patron of The Royal Marsden, my hope is, that by supporting groundbreaking research and clinical excellence, as well as promoting patient and family wellbeing, we might save many more lives, and transform the experience of all those impacted by cancer."

In a delightful update she revealed, "It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery."

"As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal," Kate added. 

The daughter-in-law capped her post noting, "I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support. C"

Taylor Swift shares heartfelt reaction on Brittany Mahomes' baby announcement

Taylor Swift shares heartfelt reaction on Brittany Mahomes' baby announcement
Aiman, Minal Khan channel their inner BELIEBER, video goes viral

Aiman, Minal Khan channel their inner BELIEBER, video goes viral

Prince Harry's 'underlying anxiety' triggered before Meghan's Netflix release

Prince Harry's 'underlying anxiety' triggered before Meghan's Netflix release
Michelle Obama to snub Trump inauguration after skipping memorial service

Michelle Obama to snub Trump inauguration after skipping memorial service
Duchess Sophie, Lady Louise Windsor to reunite ahead of big milestone
Duchess Sophie, Lady Louise Windsor to reunite ahead of big milestone
Meghan Markle drops surprise plan for 2025 after Kate's new cancer update
Meghan Markle drops surprise plan for 2025 after Kate's new cancer update
Royal family member to undergo surgery after last week accident
Royal family member to undergo surgery after last week accident
Prince Andrew faces huge snub from sister Princess Anne on key event
Prince Andrew faces huge snub from sister Princess Anne on key event
Princess Anne makes shocking demand to King Charles for Zara Tindall
Princess Anne makes shocking demand to King Charles for Zara Tindall
King Frederik celebrates first year with unseen coronation highlights
King Frederik celebrates first year with unseen coronation highlights
Prince William’s royal trip gets postponed after Princess Kate 'new role'
Prince William’s royal trip gets postponed after Princess Kate 'new role'
Princess Kate confirms she's in remission after cancer hospital visit
Princess Kate confirms she's in remission after cancer hospital visit
Sarah Ferguson shares big news after Princess Kate’s hospital visit
Sarah Ferguson shares big news after Princess Kate’s hospital visit
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry break silence on ‘disaster tourists’ label
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry break silence on ‘disaster tourists’ label
Kate Middleton cancer hospital visit: Kensington palace issues big statement
Kate Middleton cancer hospital visit: Kensington palace issues big statement
Kate Middleton makes big announcement during first cancer hospital visit of 2025
Kate Middleton makes big announcement during first cancer hospital visit of 2025