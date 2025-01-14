Meghan Markle, Prince Harry break silence on ‘disaster tourists’ label

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are defending themselves again “disaster tourists” claim!
Last week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex paid a surprise visit to the devastated victims of the Los Angeles wildfire and expressed solidarity with them by distributing food and supplies outside the Pasadena Convention Center.
However, the estranged royal couple’s visit became a subject of target by many social media users who trolled the pair over their act and called it an “attention-seeking” stunt.
Among the trolls was also the Family Ties star Justine Bateman who passed a shocking comment on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, labelling them as “disaster tourists.”
Re-sharing the Duke and Duchess’ video on her social media handle, the actress penned, “What a repulsive ‘photo op’ they achieved. They are ‘touring the damage’? Are they politicians now? They don’t live here; they are tourists. Disaster Tourists. #PalisadesFire.”
Breaking silence on the shocking label, a source close to Prince Harry and Meghan told Page Six about the couple’s reaction, revealing that they found the comment “offensive.”
“It’s offensive to Meghan and Harry that anybody would think this is merely a photo opportunity,” told the insider.
The tipster continued, “Meghan was born and raised in Los Angeles so this is, and always will be, home to her,” adding that the duchess is “not just a tourist.”
“Her heart is completely broken for all the lives that have been lost and for those whose homes have been destroyed in these fires,” the source continued.
They further mentioned that the parents-of-two “invested significant time and resources, they have donated money and essential items. They have also dedicated countless hours to volunteering, long before the media even caught wind of their involvement.”
Meanwhile, Meghan Markle’s Netflix show With Love, Meghan is set to release on January 15, 2025.