Nargis Fakhri describes Bollywood dance 'as alien' 

Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri revealed Bollywood dancing is very 'tough.'
In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the Housefull 3 actress shed light on how she finds Bollywood dance numbers ‘as alien as Hindi.’
Talking about the tough Bollywood dance routines, Nargis said, "The heaving thrusting butt-moving is tough. When they give you the movements forty minutes before they are shot and then you have to learn the steps and lip-sync, you have to be a seasoned dancer to get a hang of it, which I am not.”
She continued, “It’s very difficult for my mind and body to be in sync because I have learned western dancing. Bollywood dancing is very different."
Further adding, “Bollywood dancing is as alien to me as Hindi. I am just enjoying learning it. There is a lot of heaving and boob-thrusting, which I found difficult at first. But I was okay after a while. There are so many people indulging in so many activities on the sets.”
Nargis revealed, “Come to think of it, everything here in Mumbai is culturally very different from everywhere else.”
Meanwhile, on the work front, Nargis Fakhri is currently busy with the filming the fifth instalment of Housefull, starring a slew of Bollywood bigwigs.