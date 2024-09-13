Demi Lovato reveals suprising future plans with fiancé Jordan Lutes

Demi Lovato, who made her directorial debut Child Star, has hinted at getting married to fiancé Jordan Lutes as she sees her “future with him.”
The Cool for the Summer crooner share that he “instantly had a crush” on the Canadian songwriter.
She also revealed that the lovebirds plan to have kids together in future as they are family oriented.
During a recent conversation with Teen Vogue, Demi, 32, spoke about her relationship with Jordan, 33.
She said, “Everything I do, I wish I was with him. I see my future with him. I see growing old with him, I live and breathe for our connection.”
Demi met her partner for the first time in January 2022, when the couple wrote her single Substance.
While talking about the online presence of her future kids, she shared, “I don’t even want to share their faces in pictures on Instagram when they’re born. I want them to have that anonymity… I share a lot with the world and I just want some things to be mine.”
Demi and Jordan went public about their relationship in August 2022. Later on they got engaged in December 2023, after a “personal and intimate proposal” in Los Angeles.