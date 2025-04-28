Kim Kardashian to face accused in Paris court over 2016 robbery

Kim Kardashian to testify about tragic 2016 Paris robbery as alleged 'Grandpa Gang' faces trial

Kim Kardashian to face accused in Paris court over 2016 robbery
Kim Kardashian to face accused in Paris court over 2016 robbery

Kim Kardashian will finally be testifying over her 2016 Fashion Week armed robbery after nearly 9 years.

On October 2, 2016, the reality TV star was staying at an exclusive hotel in central Paris during Paris Fashion Week, when two armed and masked men broke into her room at around 3:00 am and stole more than $6 million in jewelry.

Now, more than eight years later, 10 people will go on trial in Paris over the robbery, abduction and kidnapping of The Kardashians star.

According to Kim’s lawyers, she will testify in person at the trial starting Monday and scheduled to run through May 23.

“Ms. Kardashian is reserving her testimony for the court and jury and does not wish to elaborate further at this time,” they said.

The lawyers further added, “She has great respect and admiration for the French justice system and has been treated with great respect by the French authorities. She wishes the trial to proceed in an orderly fashion, in accordance with French law and with respect for all parties to the case.”

Kim Kardashian's 2016 Fashion Week armed robbery:

Kim Kardashian has been vocal about her traumatic robbery experience in different public appearances.

“This is the time I’m going to get raped. I’m like, ‘What is happening? Are we gonna die? Just tell them I have children. I have babies, I have a husband, I have a family,’” Kim shared in a 2020 appearance on David Letterman’s Netflix show.

The gangsters stole many pieces of jewelry from her, including a ring of staggering amount, estimated to be worth more than $6 million. 

Elle Fanning oozes glamour in stunning peach dress at AFI awards

Elle Fanning oozes glamour in stunning peach dress at AFI awards
Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively put on united front at ‘Another Simple Favor’ premiere

Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively put on united front at ‘Another Simple Favor’ premiere

Marco Rubio declares 'very critical week' for Russia-Ukraine peace deal

Marco Rubio declares 'very critical week' for Russia-Ukraine peace deal
Jennifer Lopez flaunts her age-defying look in new mirror selfie

Jennifer Lopez flaunts her age-defying look in new mirror selfie
Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively put on united front at ‘Another Simple Favor’ premiere
Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively put on united front at ‘Another Simple Favor’ premiere
Jennifer Lopez flaunts her age-defying look in new mirror selfie
Jennifer Lopez flaunts her age-defying look in new mirror selfie
Channing Tatum celebrates 45th birthday with new flame Inka Williams
Channing Tatum celebrates 45th birthday with new flame Inka Williams
Gene Hackman’s heartbreaking last days unveiled in final autopsy
Gene Hackman’s heartbreaking last days unveiled in final autopsy
Karla Sofía Gascón reflects on transgender discrimination in film industry
Karla Sofía Gascón reflects on transgender discrimination in film industry
Elizabeth Hurley, Billy Ray Cyrus’s ‘marriage on the cards’?
Elizabeth Hurley, Billy Ray Cyrus’s ‘marriage on the cards’?
Tom Cruise receives ‘honorary Brit’ title a year after Prince William reunion
Tom Cruise receives ‘honorary Brit’ title a year after Prince William reunion
Dwayne Johnson rings in daughter Tia's 8th birthday with moving tribute
Dwayne Johnson rings in daughter Tia's 8th birthday with moving tribute
Finn Wolfhard shares hilarious fact about working with Willem Dafoe
Finn Wolfhard shares hilarious fact about working with Willem Dafoe
Ryan Reynolds supports Blake Lively at ‘Another Simple Favor’ Premiere
Ryan Reynolds supports Blake Lively at ‘Another Simple Favor’ Premiere
Tom Cruise gives huge shout-out to Michael B. Jordan, Ryan Coogler’s ‘Sinners’
Tom Cruise gives huge shout-out to Michael B. Jordan, Ryan Coogler’s ‘Sinners’
Blake Lively celebrates ‘unforgettable’ milestone of husband Ryan Reynolds
Blake Lively celebrates ‘unforgettable’ milestone of husband Ryan Reynolds