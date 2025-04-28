Kim Kardashian to face accused in Paris court over 2016 robbery

Kim Kardashian will finally be testifying over her 2016 Fashion Week armed robbery after nearly 9 years.
On October 2, 2016, the reality TV star was staying at an exclusive hotel in central Paris during Paris Fashion Week, when two armed and masked men broke into her room at around 3:00 am and stole more than $6 million in jewelry.
Now, more than eight years later, 10 people will go on trial in Paris over the robbery, abduction and kidnapping of The Kardashians star.
According to Kim’s lawyers, she will testify in person at the trial starting Monday and scheduled to run through May 23.
“Ms. Kardashian is reserving her testimony for the court and jury and does not wish to elaborate further at this time,” they said.
The lawyers further added, “She has great respect and admiration for the French justice system and has been treated with great respect by the French authorities. She wishes the trial to proceed in an orderly fashion, in accordance with French law and with respect for all parties to the case.”
Kim Kardashian's 2016 Fashion Week armed robbery:
Kim Kardashian has been vocal about her traumatic robbery experience in different public appearances.
“This is the time I’m going to get raped. I’m like, ‘What is happening? Are we gonna die? Just tell them I have children. I have babies, I have a husband, I have a family,’” Kim shared in a 2020 appearance on David Letterman’s Netflix show.
The gangsters stole many pieces of jewelry from her, including a ring of staggering amount, estimated to be worth more than $6 million.