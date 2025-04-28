Milton Jones announces prostate cancer diagnosis, cancels tour dates

Milton Jones announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.
On April 28, the renowned artist also revealed that he had to cancel some tour dates to undergo surgery.
He shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram and requested his fans for prayers.
The statement read, "I'm so sorry about this, but I need to announce the cancellation of several dates from my ongoing Ha!Milton Tour. This difficult decision comes following a recent diagnosis of treatable prostate cancer. I'll be undergoing surgery soon and will need time afterwards to fully recover."
Milton added, "Thanks for your support and respecting my privacy during this time. This decision has not been taken lightly. Trust me. Abnormal service will resume as soon as possible and I'm looking forward to being back out on the road again soon - though probably not on a bike! Milton x"
The shows which were scheduled to take place in Leeds, Coventry, Basingstoke, Sterts, Launceston, Durham, Hexham, Ilkley, Wakefield, Lichfield, Tunbridge Wells, Portsmouth, and Lyme Regis have been cancelled.
Milton Jones' painful health battle
Milton Jones was diagnosed with a tumour in September 2023. It was later on found that the cancel has been spread to his bones.
After undergoing chemotherapy, he still had only two to four years to live, according to his statement released in October 2024.