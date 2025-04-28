Jennifer Lopez flaunts her age-defying look in new mirror selfie

The ‘Unstoppable’ starlet looks effortlessly gorgeous in a chic outfit as she embraces cozy weekend vibes

Jennifer Lopez is flaunting her timeless beauty in latest selfie!

On Sunday, April 27, the Unstoppable actress turned to her Instagram Story to share a mirror selfie as she embraced cozy weekend vibes.

In the new snap, the Atlas starlet defied her age and looked younger than ever in a classic denim overalls, which she styled with a modern twist by pairing it with a textured, beige turtleneck sweater.

JLo’s caramel-brown, silky tresses, parted down in the middle, beautifully framed her slim face, while minimal pink makeup gave her a youthful glow. She elevated her gorgeous look with a nude manicure.

“SUNDAY,” read the caption of the Story.

In the next Instagram Story, the Marry Me actress appeared to be in a restaurant, as she enjoyed the weekend by spoiling herself, eating two chocolate chip cookies.

The background aesthetics added a warm yet stylist vibe to the photograph.

JLo’s new Stories come just a day after she took a jibe at the shaky US economy by twisting the lyrics of her hit track, Love Don’t Cost a Thing.

Jennifer Lopez takes aim at US economy and inflation:

Taking to her Instagram on Saturday, April 26, Jennifer Lopez took a humorous aim at the US economy and inflation by changing the lyrics of her 2001 hit song, Love Don’t Cost a Thing.

“Due to inflation, my love will now cost a thing,” she penned.

The post was met with several funny reactions from fans, who gave a nod to the American actress’s thought by dropping their humorous comments.

