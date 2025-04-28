Jennifer Lopez flaunts her age-defying look in new mirror selfie

Jennifer Lopez is flaunting her timeless beauty in latest selfie!
On Sunday, April 27, the Unstoppable actress turned to her Instagram Story to share a mirror selfie as she embraced cozy weekend vibes.
In the new snap, the Atlas starlet defied her age and looked younger than ever in a classic denim overalls, which she styled with a modern twist by pairing it with a textured, beige turtleneck sweater.
JLo’s caramel-brown, silky tresses, parted down in the middle, beautifully framed her slim face, while minimal pink makeup gave her a youthful glow. She elevated her gorgeous look with a nude manicure.
“SUNDAY,” read the caption of the Story.
In the next Instagram Story, the Marry Me actress appeared to be in a restaurant, as she enjoyed the weekend by spoiling herself, eating two chocolate chip cookies.
The background aesthetics added a warm yet stylist vibe to the photograph.
JLo’s new Stories come just a day after she took a jibe at the shaky US economy by twisting the lyrics of her hit track, Love Don’t Cost a Thing.
Jennifer Lopez takes aim at US economy and inflation:
Taking to her Instagram on Saturday, April 26, Jennifer Lopez took a humorous aim at the US economy and inflation by changing the lyrics of her 2001 hit song, Love Don’t Cost a Thing.
“Due to inflation, my love will now cost a thing,” she penned.
The post was met with several funny reactions from fans, who gave a nod to the American actress’s thought by dropping their humorous comments.