King Charles issues touching message after key royal gives him sweet nod

The Duke of Kent celebrates 50 years of the British monarch's work with the Scouts Association

King Charles has released the first statement after a Royal Family member gave him a touching nod.

On April 28, Duke of Kent, Prince Edward, celebrated 50 years of the British monarch's work with the Scouts Association.

He held The King’s Scout Award ceremony at Windsor Castle. The prestigious award is the highest recognition in Scouting adventure.

Shortly after the Duke’s sweet nod, Charles took to his official Instagram and shared a special message.

The statement read, “A wonderful day honouring young awardees of The King’s Scout Award - the highest recognition in Scouting adventure and skill development.”

It further read, “At Windsor Castle, The Duke of Kent joined Chief Scout Dwayne Fields to congratulate the recipients - and to celebrate 50 years of His Royal Highness’s work with the @Scouts Association!”

During the ceremony, Prince Edward greeted the recipients of the award and took pictures with the Scout members.

King Charles to celebrate Europe Day with royals

King Charles is set to celebrate he 80th anniversary of VE Day at the Westminster Abbey with key royals.

The official statement from the Royal Family read, “Their Majesties The King and Queen will attend a Service of Thanksgiving for the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day (VE Day) here at the Abbey at midday on Thursday 8th May.”

It continued, “They will be accompanied by The Prince and Princess of Wales, The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, The Princess Royal and Sir Tim Laurence, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and The Duke of Kent.”

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Queen Camilla and Princess Anne will be joining the monarch for the special event.

