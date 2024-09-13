Princess Sophie channels Princess Kate elegance during major royal engagement

Princess Sophie took centre stage at a glamorous London event, presenting a prestigious award named in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
At the British Fashion Council event, the Duchess of Edinburgh gave the prestigious Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design to a fashion designer who has the support of singer Harry Styles.
Before launching his own label, SS Daley, the Liverpudlian designer based in London worked on menswear designs at Tom Ford and Alexander McQueen.
Presenting the prized award, which is shaped like a tall silver vase and decorated with multicoloured flowers, King Charles' sister-in-law and Lady Louis Windsor's mother Sophie looked stylish.
The 59-year-old attended the annual awards donning a pair of wide-leg, fitted trousers with a tweed design.
She paired the trousers with an eye-catching v-neck, puffy-sleeved burgundy top.
Princess Sophie added a matching black clutch bag tucked under her arm and pointy black patent shoes to finish the ensemble.
Established for the first time in 2018, the yearly prize honours aspiring designers who, via community involvement or sustainable methods, are improving society.
The Liverpool-born designer Stokey-Daley, who received the award and is based in London, remarked, "It is such a huge honour."
Before the award ceremony, Yesterday, the Duchess of Edinburgh and Prince Edward travelled to Northern Ireland for a garden party and a special ceremony.