Royal

Princess Sophie channels Princess Kate elegance during major royal engagement

The Duchess of Edinburgh performs significant royal; duty amid Kate Middleton absence

  • by Web Desk
  • September 13, 2024
Princess Sophie channels Princess Kate elegance during major royal engagement
Princess Sophie channels Princess Kate elegance during major royal engagement

Princess Sophie took centre stage at a glamorous London event, presenting a prestigious award named in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

At the British Fashion Council event, the Duchess of Edinburgh gave the prestigious Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design to a fashion designer who has the support of singer Harry Styles.

Before launching his own label, SS Daley, the Liverpudlian designer based in London worked on menswear designs at Tom Ford and Alexander McQueen.

Presenting the prized award, which is shaped like a tall silver vase and decorated with multicoloured flowers, King Charles' sister-in-law and Lady Louis Windsor's mother Sophie looked stylish.

The 59-year-old attended the annual awards donning a pair of wide-leg, fitted trousers with a tweed design.

She paired the trousers with an eye-catching v-neck, puffy-sleeved burgundy top.

Princess Sophie added a matching black clutch bag tucked under her arm and pointy black patent shoes to finish the ensemble.

Established for the first time in 2018, the yearly prize honours aspiring designers who, via community involvement or sustainable methods, are improving society.

The Liverpool-born designer Stokey-Daley, who received the award and is based in London, remarked, "It is such a huge honour."

Before the award ceremony, Yesterday, the Duchess of Edinburgh and Prince Edward travelled to Northern Ireland for a garden party and a special ceremony.

Princess Sophie channels Princess Kate elegance during major royal engagement

Princess Sophie channels Princess Kate elegance during major royal engagement
Alia Bhatt reunites with Dilijit Dosanjh on sets of 'Jigra': 'Chairs say it all'

Alia Bhatt reunites with Dilijit Dosanjh on sets of 'Jigra': 'Chairs say it all'

Kate Middleton, Prince William cherish Prince George's major milestone

Kate Middleton, Prince William cherish Prince George's major milestone
North Korea unveils exclusive images of secret Uranium plant

North Korea unveils exclusive images of secret Uranium plant

Royal News

North Korea unveils exclusive images of secret Uranium plant
Kate Middleton, Prince William cherish Prince George's major milestone
North Korea unveils exclusive images of secret Uranium plant
Prince Harry reveals big plans in special message ahead of 40th birthday
North Korea unveils exclusive images of secret Uranium plant
Manchester United's Erik ten breaks silence on Cristiano Ronaldo’s criticism
North Korea unveils exclusive images of secret Uranium plant
Prince Harry’s kids become ‘cool cousins’ to Prince William’s children
North Korea unveils exclusive images of secret Uranium plant
Princess Anne roars with chuckles over sheepdogs competing against each other
North Korea unveils exclusive images of secret Uranium plant
Prince William, Prince Harry spotted together for ‘reconciliation talks’ today
North Korea unveils exclusive images of secret Uranium plant
Prince Andrew’s actual reason for not leaving Royal Lodge revealed
North Korea unveils exclusive images of secret Uranium plant
Prince William addresses throne’s ‘uncertainty’ as King Charles skips key event
North Korea unveils exclusive images of secret Uranium plant
King Charles gives shocking update from Buckingham palace
North Korea unveils exclusive images of secret Uranium plant
Kate Middleton‘s brother James shares sweet message as she recovers from cancer
North Korea unveils exclusive images of secret Uranium plant
King Charles releases delightful video after Kate Middleton's cancer update
North Korea unveils exclusive images of secret Uranium plant
Prince Harry snubs Meghan Markle on miletone event