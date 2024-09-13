Prince George follows in Prince William's footsteps with daring adventure

Prince George has decided to continue Prince William’s legacy by starting flying lessons.
The Prince of Wales is a trained helicopter pilot, who flew solo and received wings in 2008 from his father King Charles during a ceremony.
Kate Middleton and her husband are reportedly “relaxed” as their son started his new daring adventure.
A source told The Sun, “Catherine and William watched George take off. There were probably 30 or 40 people in the clubhouse. But they were relaxed about it. All three of them had been pretty chilled in the clubhouse.”
William has previously flown RAF Search and Rescue and East Anglia Air Ambulance.
The Princess of Wales was present along with the future King to watch her son fly at the White Waltham Airfield, which is just a 20-minute drive away their Windsor home.
Another insider, “He loved it. George is only 11 years old but it is the right time to start,” adding, “The Royal Family has a proud tradition of flying and it looks like George is next in line.”
In May, Charles handed over the role of colonel-in-chief of the Army Air Corps to his eldest son.