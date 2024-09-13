Rafael Nadal breaks silence on Laver Cup withdrawal: ‘Disappointed’

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal has pulled out of the Laver Cup tournament starting from mid-September 2024.
According to Tennis World USA, Nadal's withdrawal from the Laver Cup has once again sparked speculation that the tennis star is done with his pro tennis.
The 22-time Grand Slam title winner, in a statement on social media, said, “I’m really disappointed to share that I won’t be able to compete at the Laver Cup in Berlin next week. I need to do what’s best for them, and at this moment there are other players who can help the team deliver the win.”
He also extended his best wishes from the team Europe and asserted that he would be cheering for them from afar.
Moreover, Nadal has been constantly facing fitness issues for a long time. After he pulled out of the US Open, it was believed that he would announce retirement in the Laver Cup and the tournament would be his last.
But the fitness issues once again become a hurdle for the 38-year-old. He told Eurosports, “Right now, I'm not in a position to win anything. I said that I would play until the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and then we would see, and I am in that time of rest. Mentally, I am well. Zero problems physically too.”
Nadal described that he has not ‘competed for a while’ and there are other players who can perform better than him.