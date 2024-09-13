WhatsApp’s Meta AI chatbot to offer user-selected voices, including celebrities

WhatsApp for Android is set to launch a two-way voice chat feature for its Meta AI chatbot.
Reports suggest that this feature will include multiple voice options, including those of public figures, allowing users to customize the chatbot in their preferred voices.
This is not the first time that Meta will offer celebrity voices, as this feature is also available on several custom AI chatbots in their Messenger app.
Voices from both the US and the UK will be available to enhance the realism of interactions with Meta AI.
According to the feature tracker WABetaInfo, this information was found in the beta version 2.24.19.32 for Android.
However, the feature is not yet accessible to users in the Google Beta Programme.
WhatsApp plans to offer various voices for Meta AI, with differences in pitch, tonality, and accent, similar to ChatGPT's voice options.
The feature will include three UK-accented voices and two US-accented voices, though details about their gender or specific accents are not provided.
Additionally, there will be four voices of public figures, though their names have not been revealed.