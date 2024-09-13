Sci-Tech

WhatsApp’s Meta AI chatbot to offer user-selected voices, including celebrities

Voices from both the US and the UK will be available to enhance the realism of interactions with Meta AI

  • by Web Desk
  • September 13, 2024
WhatsApp’s Meta AI chatbot to offer user-selected voices, including celebrities
WhatsApp’s Meta AI chatbot to offer user-selected voices, including celebrities

WhatsApp for Android is set to launch a two-way voice chat feature for its Meta AI chatbot.

Reports suggest that this feature will include multiple voice options, including those of public figures, allowing users to customize the chatbot in their preferred voices.

This is not the first time that Meta will offer celebrity voices, as this feature is also available on several custom AI chatbots in their Messenger app.

Voices from both the US and the UK will be available to enhance the realism of interactions with Meta AI.

According to the feature tracker WABetaInfo, this information was found in the beta version 2.24.19.32 for Android.

However, the feature is not yet accessible to users in the Google Beta Programme.

WhatsApp plans to offer various voices for Meta AI, with differences in pitch, tonality, and accent, similar to ChatGPT's voice options.

The feature will include three UK-accented voices and two US-accented voices, though details about their gender or specific accents are not provided.

Additionally, there will be four voices of public figures, though their names have not been revealed. 

THIS high-protein food could be key to younger brain: study

THIS high-protein food could be key to younger brain: study
Kate Hudson expresses ‘disgust’ over Dave Grohl infidelity scandal

Kate Hudson expresses ‘disgust’ over Dave Grohl infidelity scandal
Prince Harry hits royal family with message to ‘stay away’

Prince Harry hits royal family with message to ‘stay away’
Kareena Kapoor elucidates how 'Buckingham Murders' was her dream 'choice'

Kareena Kapoor elucidates how 'Buckingham Murders' was her dream 'choice'

Sci-Tech News

Kareena Kapoor elucidates how 'Buckingham Murders' was her dream 'choice'
Fake GPT research papers spark chaos in Google Scholar, threaten credibility
Kareena Kapoor elucidates how 'Buckingham Murders' was her dream 'choice'
Elon Musk slams Australian government over misinformation crackdown: ‘Fascist’
Kareena Kapoor elucidates how 'Buckingham Murders' was her dream 'choice'
Meta forms alliance with Snapchat, TikTok to combat self-harm content
Kareena Kapoor elucidates how 'Buckingham Murders' was her dream 'choice'
Google enhances Chrome with new AI features for smarter tab organization
Kareena Kapoor elucidates how 'Buckingham Murders' was her dream 'choice'
SpaceX’s Polaris Dawn achieves historic milestone with first-ever civilian spacewalk
Kareena Kapoor elucidates how 'Buckingham Murders' was her dream 'choice'
Australia to impose fines on social media companies spreading misinformation
Kareena Kapoor elucidates how 'Buckingham Murders' was her dream 'choice'
Black holes near our galaxy on verge of cosmic collision
Kareena Kapoor elucidates how 'Buckingham Murders' was her dream 'choice'
Wearable baby brain scanner unveils early emotional intelligence
Kareena Kapoor elucidates how 'Buckingham Murders' was her dream 'choice'
Microsoft holds cybersecurity summit after global IT outage
Kareena Kapoor elucidates how 'Buckingham Murders' was her dream 'choice'
China sets sights on Mars: Historic mission planned for launch ‘around 2028’
Kareena Kapoor elucidates how 'Buckingham Murders' was her dream 'choice'
SpaceX launches historic Polaris Dawn mission to achieve first private spacewalk
Kareena Kapoor elucidates how 'Buckingham Murders' was her dream 'choice'
Majority of nations back new AI military guidelines except China