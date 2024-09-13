Entertainment

Bella Hadid stuck in cowboy romance mode with boyfriend Adan Banuelos

  • by Web Desk
  • September 13, 2024
Bella Hadid is leading a lifestyle that loves embracing cowboy PDA with boyfriend Adan Banuelos.

On Thursday night, these two went out on a date in New York City, where she was dressed in a hot rancher suit sealed with a dark western hat on top.

As per Daily Mail, the supermodel had slid into a yellow tassel crop top pulled over low-rise leather trousers.

One chunky brown belt grabbed Bella Hadid’s waist as a pair of cowboy boots boosted her height to match Adan Banuelos’ tallness.

Witnesses reported that she struggled to contain a big smile as her romance partner walked around hand-in-hand, even going on to lock lips inside Ludlow House.

Earlier in the evening, the couple had visited a Kemo Sabe pop-event rolling out in the West Village together.

Safe to say, Adan Banuelos and Bella Hadid have been packing up on relationship steam as well as cowboy accessories, although it’s not known why the latter one has become the heat of the moment for them.

This wasn’t the first time that the duo showed up with the cowboys in them shining though.

Just on Wednesday, they were on another date night, once more looking as if they had stepped right off the ranch.

