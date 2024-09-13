Lady Gaga gives scorching reply to NYU group that doubted her stardom

Lady Gaga is giving a befitting response to doubters with her skyscraping stardom!
The singer opened up about her former New York University classmates who created a Facebook group to bash the A Star is Born artist, claiming that she “will never be famous.”
Taking to her TikTok account, the Poker Face singer posted a clip that featured a screenshot showcasing the now-closed group underestimating her, which then transitioned into a mighty list of her awards.
“Stefani Germanotta, you will never be famous,” read the title of the group, which featured Lady Gaga’s throwback snap as the group’s cover photo.
To note, Gaga’s real name is Stefani Germanotta.
Blasting her classmates, the singer wrote, “Some people I went to college with made this way back when. This is why you can’t give up when people doubt you or put you down—gotta keep going."
She claimed that her classmates used to bully her for dreaming of becoming an entertainer and hated her to such an extent that they even created a group just to discourage her.
“Stefani Germanotta, you will ALWAYS be famous,” commented one of her fans.
Another wrote, “Imagine living with the fact that you were hating on Lady Gaga before her fame. Embarrassing.”
Meanwhile, the third comment read, “She’s not famous or an icon; she’s a legend.”