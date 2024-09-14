Entertainment

Ariana Grande's beau Ethan Slater finalizes divorce after 5-years of marriage

The 31-year-old actor and his wife Lilly Jay officially concluded their marriage on September 12, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • September 14, 2024
Ariana Grandes beau Ethan Slater finalizes divorce after 5-years of marriage
Ariana Grande's beau Ethan Slater finalizes divorce after 5-years of marriage 

Ariana Grande's beau Ethan Slater has finally taken a big step toward making his romance with the singer as he finally divorced his first wife Lilly Jay.

As per a report by TMZ, the 31-year-old actor and his wife officially concluded their marriage on September 12 after 5 years of living together.

Slater started dating his Wicked movie costar Ariana Grande after his separation from Jay in July 2023.

The former twosome took the matter to the court in New York and the terms of the settlement are locked by the court.

Slater and Jay tied the knot in November 2018 after 8 years of their romantic relationship and they also share one child: a son, whom they welcomed in August 2022.

According to TMZ, Slater filed for divorce in New York City on July 26. There was no indication of why he and Jay broke up.

The 30-year-old Grande 'liked' a photo Slater shared with Jay on Mother's Day, which said, "Happy first Mother’s Day to the most loving caring and wonderful mom/person in the world. - from me and this little guy."

Notably, after nearly two years of marriage, Grande and her ex-husband Dalton Gomez, 28, split up in July 2023.

The couple "have been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship" since their breakup, a source previously told the outlet, Only a few weeks after filing, in early October 2023, they finalised their divorce.

Tom Holland, Zendaya to get married by this time next year?

Tom Holland, Zendaya to get married by this time next year?
Hania Aamir's ethereal blue outfit blends with nature

Hania Aamir's ethereal blue outfit blends with nature

Ariana Grande's beau Ethan Slater finalizes divorce after 5-years of marriage

Ariana Grande's beau Ethan Slater finalizes divorce after 5-years of marriage

Prince William set to break Harry’s heart on milestone birthday

Prince William set to break Harry’s heart on milestone birthday

Entertainment News

Prince William set to break Harry’s heart on milestone birthday
Selena Gomez seeks inspiration from Jennifer Aniston ‘Friends’ ‘losing face’ scene
Prince William set to break Harry’s heart on milestone birthday
Ben Affleck hits at Jennifer Lopez with warm hug to Matt Damon's wife
Prince William set to break Harry’s heart on milestone birthday
Cher takes major step in son Elijah Blue Allman's conservatorship case
Prince William set to break Harry’s heart on milestone birthday
Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek set to rekindle Hollywood’s glory?
Prince William set to break Harry’s heart on milestone birthday
Lil Wayne in deep pain over losing Super Bowl Halftime spot to Kendrick Lamar
Prince William set to break Harry’s heart on milestone birthday
Gracie Abrams wraps The Secret of Us Tour’s LA stop with heartfelt thanks
Prince William set to break Harry’s heart on milestone birthday
Lady Gaga gives scorching reply to NYU group that doubted her stardom
Prince William set to break Harry’s heart on milestone birthday
Justin Timberlake’s plea deal gets no special treatment, Hamptons DA assures
Prince William set to break Harry’s heart on milestone birthday
Bella Hadid stuck in cowboy romance mode with boyfriend Adan Banuelos
Prince William set to break Harry’s heart on milestone birthday
Kate Hudson expresses ‘disgust’ over Dave Grohl infidelity scandal
Prince William set to break Harry’s heart on milestone birthday
‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ unlikely to reach 2019 ‘Joker’ box office heights?
Prince William set to break Harry’s heart on milestone birthday
Hailey Bieber takes a break from parenting son Jack Blues Bieber