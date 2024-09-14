Ariana Grande's beau Ethan Slater finalizes divorce after 5-years of marriage 

Ariana Grande's beau Ethan Slater has finally taken a big step toward making his romance with the singer as he finally divorced his first wife Lilly Jay.
As per a report by TMZ, the 31-year-old actor and his wife officially concluded their marriage on September 12 after 5 years of living together.
Slater started dating his Wicked movie costar Ariana Grande after his separation from Jay in July 2023.
The former twosome took the matter to the court in New York and the terms of the settlement are locked by the court.
Slater and Jay tied the knot in November 2018 after 8 years of their romantic relationship and they also share one child: a son, whom they welcomed in August 2022.
According to TMZ, Slater filed for divorce in New York City on July 26. There was no indication of why he and Jay broke up.
The 30-year-old Grande 'liked' a photo Slater shared with Jay on Mother's Day, which said, "Happy first Mother’s Day to the most loving caring and wonderful mom/person in the world. - from me and this little guy."
Notably, after nearly two years of marriage, Grande and her ex-husband Dalton Gomez, 28, split up in July 2023.
The couple "have been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship" since their breakup, a source previously told the outlet, Only a few weeks after filing, in early October 2023, they finalised their divorce.