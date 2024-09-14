Harry Styles to headline Glastonbury 2025 with new album?

The former One Direction star, Harry Styles, who has been ruling hearts since 2010, is reportedly set to open Glastonbury Festival 2025 and will release a fourth solo album next year.
"Harry would be the perfect Glastonbury headliner and (organiser) Emily (Eavis) has long wanted him on stage at Worthy Farm, but the dates have never quite worked out,” an insider told The Sun.
They continued, “Harry would be an incredible act to watch on the Pyramid Stage.”
“Glastonbury has a fallow year in 2026, so booking Harry for next year would be perfect. It is something the team at Glastonbury are pushing for. Whether that dream will come true, however, is still to be decided by Harry's team,” the source noted.
Styles started his career from One Direction with his former bandmates Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, and Zayn Malik, who separated in 2015 and band activities came to a pause.
Since then, all band mates are dropping their solo hits after hits and similarly Styles also released his self-titled debut in 2017, Fine Line in 2019, and the latest album Harry's House in 2022.
And now, fans are buzzing with excitement and anticipation for Harry Style’s rumored fourth album.