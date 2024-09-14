Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton’s IVF clinic hit with lawsuit over ‘lost’ embryos

A high-profile IVF facility that is popular among well-known celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton, and Chrissy Teigen is in hot water as former patients are gearing up to sue the clinic.
First reported by TMZ, Dr. Andy Huang of Reproductive Partners Medical Group, a Los Angeles-based fertility clinic, is going to be sued in the coming days, said attorney Adam Wolf in an announcement.
It is reported that the clinic is accused of throwing out 16 embryos belonging to a former couple who visited the center for the treatment.
The discarded embryos have cost them the chance to have children, alleged the couple. However, no details of the patients have been disclosed as of now.
It has come to be known that attorney Wolf, who is experienced in handling similar cases in the past, is going to represent the couple.
Meanwhile, some sources have disclosed to the outlet that the couple is neither from a famous background nor they are public figures, but some commoners.
Dr. Huang, however, has an amazing reputation among several Hollywood celebrities and has also helped Kim to get pregnant with her second child, Saint West, and her sister Khloe Kardashian in her surrogacy process, mentioned the outlet.