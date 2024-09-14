Royal

King Charles prepares big surprise for Prince Harry's 40th birthday

Prince Harry is set to celebrate his milestone 40th birthday on September 15, 2024

  • September 14, 2024


In a surprising gesture, King Charles is set to shower love on Prince Harry on his 40th birthday milestone.

Hours after the Prince of Wales, William's source confirmed that he will not establish any contact with the Duke of Sussex on his special day, reports suggest that the monarch is preparing to reach out to the birthday boy.

Sighting a source, Express reported that the 75-year-old King will personally extend his wishes to estranged son via a video call.

According to the insider, the King will reach out to Harry on September 15, 2024 Sunday afternoon UK time in order to talk to his son as soon as he wakes up in California.

"The King will reach out to Harry on his birthday," the source told Express.

"Although the family are not as close as they once were, there is still a lot of love there," they added.

The insider confirmed that "They tend to use Skype when they communicate because they can see each other and it's all set up by staff so it runs smoothly."

It is pertinent to mention, Prince Harry will celebrate his 40th birthday in a private bash at his California mansion with Meghan Markle and kids, Archie and Lilibet.

Afterwards he will embark on an exotic getaway with closest pals to make the most of one of his life's big event.

