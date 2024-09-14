Samuel L. Jackson gives positive update on ‘Pulp Fiction’ sequel

Samuel L. Jackson has given some positive update about the possibility of a sequel to the smash hit, Pulp Fiction, which was penned and directed by Quentin Tarantino.
Speaking to Stellar Magazine this week, he said, “I don’t think Quentin Tarantino is going to write it.”
“Somebody else might try one of these days,” the actor added, hinting that someone else can take part two’s development into their own hands as the original creator is not interested.
But he also steered clear of wanting to reprise his character of Jules Winnfield from the movie.
Samuel L. Jackson noted, “You know, I often think of Jules Winnfield out in the world doing what he said he was going to do: just walking the earth and getting into sh*t!”
So, if there has to be a Pulp Fiction instalment, it will be without his and Quentin Tarantino’s touch.
The film had become a massive blockbuster when it premiered in 1994, and to date is known for its graphic violence, dark humor, and sinister twists.
Earlier this year, fans were thrilled when its cast had a reunion at the TCM Classic Film Festival, where Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman, Harvey Keitel, and John Travolta posed for pictures together.
And that’s also when Pulp Fiction’s admirers started buzzing with ideas for its sequel again, which has now been answered.