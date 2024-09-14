Perry Farrell’s wife breaks silence on Dave Navarro feud at Jane’s Addiction show

Perry Ferrell’s wife is shedding light on the onstage clash with Dave Navarro at Jane’s Addiction concert!
On Friday, September 13, Ferrell, who is the lead singer of the rock band, created chaos onstage as he yelled the lyrics furiously through the mic before getting into a scuffle with his bandmate Navarro and hitting him repeatedly.
Addressing the incident, Farrell’s wife, Etty Lau, released a statement on her Instagram handle on Saturday, September 14, where she explained what happened behind the scenes that led her husband to be involved in such an incident.
“Rather than speculating, I thought to post a first-person account of what happened on stage,” she began.
Revealing tinnitus and a sore throat as a reason behind the scuffle, she continued to write in her statement that “Perry’s frustration had been mounting; night after night, he felt that the stage volume had been extremely loud and his voice was being drowned out by the band.”
Lau wrote that when the audience sitting in the first row complained about the noise being “too loud,” Perry lost his temper.
She also told that when the band kicked off Ocean Size, her husband struggled to make his voice reach the audience as the music was louder than his voice.
“He wasn’t singing; he was screaming just to be heard,” she wrote.
However, the main twist in the statement comes when Lau claims that in all this feud, bassist Eric Avery was the one who “won the fight.”
She alleged that Avery put Perry in a headlock and “punched him three times in the stomach.”
However, reports suggest that Avery was restraining Perry during that time.