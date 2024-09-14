Entertainment

Perry Farrell’s wife breaks silence on Dave Navarro feud at Jane’s Addiction show

Jane’s Addiction’s lead singer Perry Ferrell tussled with guitarist Dave Navarro, creating chaos onstage

  • by Web Desk
  • September 14, 2024
Perry Farrell’s wife breaks silence on Dave Navarro feud at Jane’s Addiction show
Perry Farrell’s wife breaks silence on Dave Navarro feud at Jane’s Addiction show

Perry Ferrell’s wife is shedding light on the onstage clash with Dave Navarro at Jane’s Addiction concert!

On Friday, September 13, Ferrell, who is the lead singer of the rock band, created chaos onstage as he yelled the lyrics furiously through the mic before getting into a scuffle with his bandmate Navarro and hitting him repeatedly.

Addressing the incident, Farrell’s wife, Etty Lau, released a statement on her Instagram handle on Saturday, September 14, where she explained what happened behind the scenes that led her husband to be involved in such an incident.

“Rather than speculating, I thought to post a first-person account of what happened on stage,” she began.

Revealing tinnitus and a sore throat as a reason behind the scuffle, she continued to write in her statement that “Perry’s frustration had been mounting; night after night, he felt that the stage volume had been extremely loud and his voice was being drowned out by the band.”

Lau wrote that when the audience sitting in the first row complained about the noise being “too loud,” Perry lost his temper.

She also told that when the band kicked off Ocean Size, her husband struggled to make his voice reach the audience as the music was louder than his voice.

“He wasn’t singing; he was screaming just to be heard,” she wrote.

However, the main twist in the statement comes when Lau claims that in all this feud, bassist Eric Avery was the one who “won the fight.”

She alleged that Avery put Perry in a headlock and “punched him three times in the stomach.”

However, reports suggest that Avery was restraining Perry during that time.

Prince Andrew feels helpless to take big decisions for Eugenie, Beatrice

Prince Andrew feels helpless to take big decisions for Eugenie, Beatrice
Perry Farrell’s wife breaks silence on Dave Navarro feud at Jane’s Addiction show

Perry Farrell’s wife breaks silence on Dave Navarro feud at Jane’s Addiction show
Katy Perry’s fiancé Orlando Bloom’s big secret leaves her in shock

Katy Perry’s fiancé Orlando Bloom’s big secret leaves her in shock
Samuel L. Jackson gives positive update on ‘Pulp Fiction’ sequel

Samuel L. Jackson gives positive update on ‘Pulp Fiction’ sequel

Entertainment News

Samuel L. Jackson gives positive update on ‘Pulp Fiction’ sequel
Katy Perry’s fiancé Orlando Bloom’s big secret leaves her in shock
Samuel L. Jackson gives positive update on ‘Pulp Fiction’ sequel
Samuel L. Jackson gives positive update on ‘Pulp Fiction’ sequel
Samuel L. Jackson gives positive update on ‘Pulp Fiction’ sequel
Perry Farrell madly assaults Dave Narro at Jane’s Addiction concert: WATCH
Samuel L. Jackson gives positive update on ‘Pulp Fiction’ sequel
Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton’s IVF clinic hit with lawsuit over ‘lost’ embryos
Samuel L. Jackson gives positive update on ‘Pulp Fiction’ sequel
Harry Styles to headline Glastonbury 2025 with new album?
Samuel L. Jackson gives positive update on ‘Pulp Fiction’ sequel
Netflix lands in legal trouble as ‘Squid Game’ faces major blow
Samuel L. Jackson gives positive update on ‘Pulp Fiction’ sequel
Justin Bieber, Hailey’s son Jack Blues Bieber to make public appearance soon
Samuel L. Jackson gives positive update on ‘Pulp Fiction’ sequel
Celine Dion looks for true love amid battling with Stiff Syndrome
Samuel L. Jackson gives positive update on ‘Pulp Fiction’ sequel
Chris Hemsworth spills beans on funny texting mishap that led to his breakup
Samuel L. Jackson gives positive update on ‘Pulp Fiction’ sequel
Justin Timberlake shares emotional statement as he pleads guilty in DWI case
Samuel L. Jackson gives positive update on ‘Pulp Fiction’ sequel
Tom Holland, Zendaya to get married by this time next year?
Samuel L. Jackson gives positive update on ‘Pulp Fiction’ sequel
Ariana Grande's beau Ethan Slater finalizes divorce after 5-years of marriage