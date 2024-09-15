Hailey Bieber's father drops major hint about Jack Blues' FIRST appearance

Hailey Bieber's father Stephen Baldwin has made bombshell revelations about the first public appearance of his grandson, Jack Blues Bieber.
Justin Bieber and his supermodel wife Hailey welcomed their first baby in August.
The 58-year-old proud grandpa got candid about “unbelievably cute” grandson while attending the People + Chain Celebrate People Magazine's 50th Anniversary in L.A.
He told the media outlet, "I've been hanging out with my four-year-old granddaughter Iris. I'm in town to celebrate her fourth birthday and the launch of the podcast and all that. And of course, here comes Jack Blues Bieber.”
Stephen hinted at when can people expect Jack to make his first public appearance, “And yeah, he's just... I don't want to say too much. He's unbelievably cute and the world will see him soon."
The lovebirds, who exchanged the wedding vows in 2018, have only posted an image of their son’s tiny foot.
Last week, Hailey made her first public appearance for the FIRST time after giving birth to son Jack.
She went for a moms' night out with BFF Kylie Jenner on September 12.