Mariah Carey speechlessly climbs Great Wall of China in 5-inch heels

Mariah Carey just left onlookers speechless by choosing to climb the Great Wall of China in a 5-inch tall heels!
Not only this, she looked ‘red carpet ready’ during her journey by pulling on a dazzlingly long black dress matched with butterfly necklace and rings.
As per Daily Mail, the popstar went voyaging in China with her twin children, Moroccan Scott Cannon and Monroe Cannon, who were born in 2011.
As Mariah Carey is currently preparing for going on a concert tour in the fall, she seemingly thought of conquering something just as great as a warm-up exercise.
“At the Great Wall of China! Someone should’ve warned me about heels (not that I would’ve listened),” the singer captioned her photos, smiling bright in each of them.
Her kids, on the other hand, didn’t look as delighted to be walking around one the Seven Wonders of the World.
In typical teenage fashion, Moroccan Scott Cannon crossed his hands out of what appeared to be annoyance from clicking photographs.
Meanwhile, Monroe Cannon gave a light smirk as mother Mariah Carey dragged her heels through the historical monument.