Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spotted 'holding hands & kissing' amid divorce

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spotted together with kids for FIRST time amid divorce

  • by Web Desk
  • September 15, 2024
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spotted holding hands & kissing amid divorce
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spotted 'holding hands & kissing' amid divorce

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez ignited reunion rumours with their first public appearance amid ongoing divorce rumours.

On Saturday, the pair was spotted at the Beverly Hills Hotel with their kids “ holding hands and kissing.”

JLo and Ben marked their second anniversary with a divorce filing in August, 2024.

As per Page Six, the Atlas star and the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice actor were engaged in major PDA while being in the middle of a divorce.

A source shared, "Ben and JLo are currently at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel holding hands and kissing," adding, "The kids are with them, but at a separate table.”

In the viral pictures shared by DeuxMoi, the duo were spotted together with their lids walking inside the hotel.

Jennifer, 55, donned a black long-sleeve crop top and paired it up with a matching black jeans and light-shaded sunglasses.

On the other hand, Ben, 52, went for a simple look with blue button-up shirt and blue jeans. He finished the casual look with dark sunglasses.

In the viral paparazzi photos, they can also spotted arriving at the hotel together inside a black SUV with filmmaker behind the starring wheel and JLo in the passenger’s seat.

Ananya Panday breaks silence on MeToo issue in 'Call Me Bae'

Ananya Panday breaks silence on MeToo issue in 'Call Me Bae'

Hailey Bieber's father drops major hint about Jack Blues' FIRST appearance

Hailey Bieber's father drops major hint about Jack Blues' FIRST appearance
Prince William, Kate entrusted James Middleton over Harry for major task

Prince William, Kate entrusted James Middleton over Harry for major task
Rebel Wilson calls ‘The Deb’ her dream directorial debut for THIS reason

Rebel Wilson calls ‘The Deb’ her dream directorial debut for THIS reason

Entertainment News

Rebel Wilson calls ‘The Deb’ her dream directorial debut for THIS reason
Kim Kardashian releases first statement after Jude Bellingham 'crush' rumours
Rebel Wilson calls ‘The Deb’ her dream directorial debut for THIS reason
‘Emily in Paris’ Lily Collins gets into ‘Christmas spirit’ with show’s BTS photos
Rebel Wilson calls ‘The Deb’ her dream directorial debut for THIS reason
Mariah Carey speechlessly climbs Great Wall of China in 5-inch heels
Rebel Wilson calls ‘The Deb’ her dream directorial debut for THIS reason
Hailey Bieber celebrates 6 years of marriage with Justin Bieber: ‘Love you’
Rebel Wilson calls ‘The Deb’ her dream directorial debut for THIS reason
Netflix fires back at ‘Squid Game’ knock-off allegation
Rebel Wilson calls ‘The Deb’ her dream directorial debut for THIS reason
Perry Farrell’s wife breaks silence on Dave Navarro feud at Jane’s Addiction show
Rebel Wilson calls ‘The Deb’ her dream directorial debut for THIS reason
Katy Perry’s fiancé Orlando Bloom’s big secret leaves her in shock
Rebel Wilson calls ‘The Deb’ her dream directorial debut for THIS reason
Samuel L. Jackson gives positive update on ‘Pulp Fiction’ sequel
Rebel Wilson calls ‘The Deb’ her dream directorial debut for THIS reason
Perry Farrell madly assaults Dave Navarro at Jane’s Addiction concert: WATCH
Rebel Wilson calls ‘The Deb’ her dream directorial debut for THIS reason
Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton’s IVF clinic hit with lawsuit over ‘lost’ embryos
Rebel Wilson calls ‘The Deb’ her dream directorial debut for THIS reason
Harry Styles to headline Glastonbury 2025 with new album?
Rebel Wilson calls ‘The Deb’ her dream directorial debut for THIS reason
Netflix lands in legal trouble as ‘Squid Game’ faces major blow