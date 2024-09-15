Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spotted 'holding hands & kissing' amid divorce

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez ignited reunion rumours with their first public appearance amid ongoing divorce rumours.
On Saturday, the pair was spotted at the Beverly Hills Hotel with their kids “ holding hands and kissing.”
JLo and Ben marked their second anniversary with a divorce filing in August, 2024.
As per Page Six, the Atlas star and the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice actor were engaged in major PDA while being in the middle of a divorce.
A source shared, "Ben and JLo are currently at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel holding hands and kissing," adding, "The kids are with them, but at a separate table.”
In the viral pictures shared by DeuxMoi, the duo were spotted together with their lids walking inside the hotel.
Jennifer, 55, donned a black long-sleeve crop top and paired it up with a matching black jeans and light-shaded sunglasses.
On the other hand, Ben, 52, went for a simple look with blue button-up shirt and blue jeans. He finished the casual look with dark sunglasses.
In the viral paparazzi photos, they can also spotted arriving at the hotel together inside a black SUV with filmmaker behind the starring wheel and JLo in the passenger’s seat.