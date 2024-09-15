Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s recent family outing leaves internet divided

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were spotted together with kids first time after divorce filing

  • September 15, 2024
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's latest family day is triggering a wave of mixed reactions!

On Saturday, September 14, the estranged couple reignited their reunion rumors as they made their first public appearance together after months-long separation drama and divorce filing.

The duo was spotted holding hands and kissing as they went on a family outing with their kids.

This comes after JLo made a solo appearance at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, after which she was captured having a deep conversation with Matt Damon, who held her hand during the talks.

Meanwhile, Affleck was also spotted with Damon’s wife earlier this week.

The recent family outing has sparked a series of mixed reactions from the fans and followers, among which one of the netizens even alleged that the couple had been “fooling everyone” with their separation drama.

“So they were fooling everyone with a fake separation. Cancel Ben, cancel JLo. Boycott their films,” commented the social media user.

“This woman takes marriage as a joke,” said another, while some of the comments read, “Who cares about these two!”

One more expressed, “Nothing is fun about this couple.”

“They both have issues; they just need to stay single and fix themselves. Just get DIVORCED!” exclaimed a follower.

Meanwhile, some of the netizens expressed their happiness and joy seeing the couple together.

"Omg, they're getting back together,” wrote one, while the second stated, “Please try and make it work!”

Expressing her hope, the third commented, "Oh, I hope hope hope they are working on this marriage.”

Entertainment News

Tommy Cash leaves music industry mourning at age 84
Britney Spears rings in sons’ 18th and 19th birthdays with nostalgic photos
Hailey Bieber's father drops major hint about Jack Blues' FIRST appearance
Rebel Wilson calls ‘The Deb’ her dream directorial debut for THIS reason
Kim Kardashian releases first statement after Jude Bellingham 'crush' rumours
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spotted 'holding hands & kissing' amid divorce
‘Emily in Paris’ Lily Collins gets into ‘Christmas spirit’ with show’s BTS photos
Mariah Carey speechlessly climbs Great Wall of China in 5-inch heels
Hailey Bieber celebrates 6 years of marriage with Justin Bieber: ‘Love you’
Netflix fires back at ‘Squid Game’ knock-off allegation
Perry Farrell’s wife breaks silence on Dave Navarro feud at Jane’s Addiction show
Katy Perry’s fiancé Orlando Bloom’s big secret leaves her in shock