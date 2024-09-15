King Charles delightedly visits church on Prince Harry’s birthday

King Charles grinned wide as he attended church on Prince Harry’s birthday today.
While being driven to Crathie Kirk, Your Majesty was photographed delightfully smiling while peering out of the window.
Next to the Monarch, Queen Camilla sat looking at him adoringly, as per Express UK.
Earlier in the morning, King Charles had wished Prince Harry a very happy 40th birthday through the official royal family social media account.
Prince William and Kate Middleton joined him in sending celebratory greetings as well.
The last time that Your Majesty was spotted heading to the church was for its last Sunday service on September 8, which coincided with his mother Queen Elizabeth’s death anniversary.
Since it was quite a sad occasion, he appeared visibly disturbed on that morning, and was seemingly trying to hold back tears.
But today, King Charles was in much better spirits, looking jolly in a smart Tweed blazer coupled with his signature waistcoat style.
Queen Camilla, on the other hand, had put on just as much of a smart display in a traditional country attire, which included a blue blazer paired with a green pillbox feather hat.