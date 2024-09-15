Funko Fusion launches with epic adventures and iconic characters

If you're a gamer or enjoy trying out new games, stop right there because this information will definitely catch your interest!
Iconic video game Funko Fusion, a new tittle set in the Funko Pop! world, has just been released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.
Developed by 10:10 Games, Funko Fusion is an action-adventure game where players explore the Wonder Works Factory and its various realms.
The game features over 60 characters from more than 20 popular franchises, each with unique abilities and designs.
Players will battle enemies, solve puzzles, and explore colourful worlds, with the option to move their favourite characters to new environments.
One of the playable characters is Colonel Sanders from KFC, who uses a bucket of chicken to fight against the main villain, Eddy Funko.
The game also includes characters from franchises such as Back to the Future, Jurassic World, Chucky, Mega Man, JAWS, and many others.
It will be released for PlayStation 4 in November and for Nintendo Switch digitally in December, with a physical edition for Switch coming in March 2025.