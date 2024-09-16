Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's romance hits pages in Kelce Brothers' kids book

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance has been written in golden words in a soon-to-be-released children's book about the NFL player Kansas City Chiefs tight end and his older brother, Jason Kelce.
The animated book titled as The Kelce Brothers: A Little Golden Book Biography, features the life story of the athlete brothers.
"In 2023, Travis started dating singer-songwriter Taylor Swift. Their fans loved seeing Taylor cheering at Travis's games alongside his friends and family," one-page reads.
While the other added, "When the Chiefs made it back to the Super Bowl in February 2024 — and Travis helped his team beat the San Francisco 49ers in overtime — Taylor was there to help him celebrate his third championship win!"
Swift and Kelce first sparked dating rumors when they attended multiple NFL star's games together in September 2023.
However, the loved up couple confirmed their love when they stepped out holding hands at a Saturday Night Live after party in October 2023.
Since then, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been supporting each other on numerous occasions.
The Kelce Brothers: A Little Golden Book Biography will be available to purchase on October, 15.