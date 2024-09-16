Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji hints at early retirement amid busy schedule

Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji has playfully suggested he might retire at 30 due to the demanding fixture schedule.
At 29, Akanji has already played 127 games for club and country since joining City two years ago.
Akanji said, "It's so tough. You don't just think about this season - but also next season. Let's say we win the league or cup, then go to the final of the Club World Cup; the Community Shield is three weeks after. So when do we have holidays?" as per BBC Sports.
He further expressed, "It's just game after game and I don't know how it will work out over the next couple of years. You can't just keep adding game after game and assume everything will be like it was. You have to think about the players as well. Maybe I'll retire at 30!"
This season, he has featured in seven matches, including the Community Shield and two Nations League games.
His last game of the previous season was on July 6, when England knocked Switzerland out of the European Championship.
Akanji will be part of City’s squad for their Champions League opener against Inter Milan on Wednesday, a rematch of the 2023 final.
The group stage includes eight matches, with City facing teams like Sporting Lisbon, Juventus, and Paris St-Germain, and potentially a play-off before the knockout rounds.