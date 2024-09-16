Donald Trump ‘safe’ after gunshots reported in his vicinity

World

  • September 16, 2024
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is reportedly safe after a shooting incident outside his Florida golf club on Sunday.

According to law enforcement sources, Trump’s agents opened fire on a man who was spotted with a gun while the former president was leaving his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

“President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time,” Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said Sunday afternoon.

As per reported, the Secret Service spotted a suspicious person on the Trump International Golf Course and agents opened fire when they spotted him with a gun.

There was multiple shooting from agent. However, the mysterious person was later arrested by the police on I-95.

The White House issued a statement soon after the incident.

“The President and Vice President have been briefed about the security incident at the Trump International Golf Course, where former President Trump was golfing. They are relieved to know that he is safe. They will be kept regularly updated by their team,” the statement revealed.

Following the incident, Sen. Lindsey Graham also took to X (formerly Twitter), noting, “Just spoke with President Trump. He is one of the strongest people I’ve ever known. He’s in good spirits and he is more resolved than ever to save our country.”

Prior to this, on July 13, Trump was targeted for assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania, and the bullet grazed his ear.

