SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth

Elon Musk’s Space X’s historic Polaris Dawn mission crew makes a successful and safe landing on Earth.
According to CNN, the Crew Dragon capsule carrying astronauts Jared Isaacman, Anna Menon, Scott Kidd Poteet, and Sarah Gillis landed back at the coast of Dry Tortugas, Florida, at 3:37 a.m. ET Sunday, September 15.
SpaceX announced the return of aircraft and crew with a landing video on X (formerly Twitter). It wrote, “Splashdown of Dragon confirmed! Welcome back to Earth.”
The Polaris Dawn mission has been marked as the first-ever commercial spacewalk mission in the world. The mission took the crew members to the highest altitude in space that any human has ever travelled in five decades.
Moreover, after the crew splashed down in the ocean, mission commander Jared Isaacman said, “Polaris Dawn, we are mission complete. Thanks for all the big help pulling this mission together.”
Isaacman was also heard in the live feed of the SpaceX mission returning back to Earth, saying, "Back at home, we all have a lot of work to do. But from here, Earth sure looks like a perfect world."
The Crew Dragon capsule ‘de-orbit burn’ itself to return to land safely.
Furthermore, the four civilian crews performed the first non-government spacewalk on Thursday, September 12.