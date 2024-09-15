Sci-Tech

SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth

Polaris Dawn mission featured the first-ever commercial spacewalk in human history

  • by Web Desk
  • September 15, 2024


Elon Musk’s Space X’s historic Polaris Dawn mission crew makes a successful and safe landing on Earth.

According to CNN, the Crew Dragon capsule carrying astronauts Jared Isaacman, Anna Menon, Scott Kidd Poteet, and Sarah Gillis landed back at the coast of Dry Tortugas, Florida, at 3:37 a.m. ET Sunday, September 15.

SpaceX announced the return of aircraft and crew with a landing video on X (formerly Twitter). It wrote, “Splashdown of Dragon confirmed! Welcome back to Earth.”

The Polaris Dawn mission has been marked as the first-ever commercial spacewalk mission in the world. The mission took the crew members to the highest altitude in space that any human has ever travelled in five decades.

Moreover, after the crew splashed down in the ocean, mission commander Jared Isaacman said, “Polaris Dawn, we are mission complete. Thanks for all the big help pulling this mission together.”

Isaacman was also heard in the live feed of the SpaceX mission returning back to Earth, saying, "Back at home, we all have a lot of work to do. But from here, Earth sure looks like a perfect world."

The Crew Dragon capsule ‘de-orbit burn’ itself to return to land safely.

Furthermore, the four civilian crews performed the first non-government spacewalk on Thursday, September 12. 

Princess Anne channels daughter Zara Tindall's grace during major event

Princess Anne channels daughter Zara Tindall's grace during major event
New mom Deepika Padukone takes baby girl home a week after delivery

New mom Deepika Padukone takes baby girl home a week after delivery

Prince Harry, Prince William ‘celebrated major milestone’ birthday together

Prince Harry, Prince William ‘celebrated major milestone’ birthday together
SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth

SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth

Sci-Tech News

SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth
OpenAI’s valuation surge linked to bold changes in corporate structure
SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth
Bill Gates spills favorite AI hack for effortless meetings
SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth
Meta to begin AI training in UK using public content from Facebook and Instagram
SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth
NASA stranded astronauts break silence after return date confirmed
SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth
Google rolls out Gemini Live to all Android users for free
SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth
OpenAI pushes AI boundaries with new models focused on advanced reasoning
SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth
13-year-old boy builds impressive Lego robot that easily solves any Rubik's cube
SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth
WhatsApp’s Meta AI chatbot to offer user-selected voices, including celebrities
SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth
Fake GPT research papers spark chaos in Google Scholar, threaten credibility
SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth
Elon Musk slams Australian government over misinformation crackdown: ‘Fascist’
SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth
Meta forms alliance with Snapchat, TikTok to combat self-harm content
SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth
Google enhances Chrome with new AI features for smarter tab organization