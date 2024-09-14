NASA’s stranded astronauts break silence after return date confirmed

NASA’s astronauts Sunita William and Butch Wilmore, who have been stuck in space since June this year expressed their thoughts in first conference after faulty Boeing Starliner returned to earth this week.
In a video press conference on Friday, the astronaut duo explained how it has been ever since they were told to stay at the International Space Station (ISS) until February 2025.
Sunita admitted that, "This is my happy place," however, she misses her family and two dogs.
The astronauts also revealed that it was difficult to watch the faulty spacecraft leaving ISS without them, but they have been trained "expect the unexpected".
"The concern for us specifically is very heart-warming,” said Wilmore thanking
In response to a question if they feel let down by NASA, Wilmore immediately responded, "absolutely not".
Speaking about the default in Boeing Starliner craft, Wilmore noted, "We found some things that we just could not comfortable with when we had other options.”
"We could have got to the point where we returned on Starliner but we just simply ran out of time," he added.
For those unfamiliar, William and Wilmore left Earth in June for an eight-day mission to test Boeing Starliner's capsule.
However, when the engineers detected issues with its thrusters and a helium leak, NASA decided to keep both astronauts on the ISS until 2025.
Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore are scheduled to return to earth by SpaceX, which is Boeing's rival company.