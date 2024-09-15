US president Joe Biden to meet Zelenskiy to discuss Ukraine’s war strategy

During the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, countries like United States and UK have pledged continued support for Ukraine.
US President Joe Biden is eager to talk with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy about Ukraine's war strategy later this month.
As per multiple outlets, the US is also working on a major new aid package by the end of the month to help prevent a significant Russian push in eastern Ukraine.
Zelenskiy plans to present a "victory plan" aimed at persuading Russia to end the war diplomatically, which he will discuss with Biden and his potential successors.
Russian forces have been advancing in eastern Ukraine, particularly around Pokrovsk, a key transport hub.
Capturing this area could allow Russia to launch new attacks and disrupt Ukrainian logistics.
As Russia intensifies its missile strikes on Ukraine’s infrastructure, Kyiv request for permission to use long-range Western missiles, such as US ATACMS and British Storm Shadows, to attack Russia and weaken Moscow's ability to launch attacks.
This topic is being intensely discussed among allies and will be a key point of discussion between Biden and Zelenskiy.