Lily Collins breaks silence on Emily’s ‘break down’ in ‘Emily in Paris’ season 4

‘Emily in Paris’ star Lily Collins opened up about filming emotional scenes for the series

  • by Web Desk
  • September 15, 2024
Lily Collins is opening up about her feelings on Emily’s break down in the season 4 of Emily In Paris!

Collins talked about playing emotional scenes in the series while speaking to PEOPLE at a press event and expressed that she felt happy that Emily Cooper finally got to reveal her emotional side.

"I was really actually so happy that Emily finally has moments to break, and to break down, because it was important to showcase more of a vulnerable side to her this season since there were so many things being thrown her way, so many things she thought were true and then weren't true,” said the actress.

In the fourth season of the Netflix’s hit series, Emily faces a breakup with chef Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) after feeling exhausted of herself being the outsider in his rekindled romance with Camille (Camille Razat), who is now carrying his child.

As she deals with the split, Emily runs into her ex Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), who then reveals to her that he’s seeing someone else. This leads her into her emotional breakdown.

Collins also expressed that she thinks it was important to showcase this side of Emily instead of the usual strong and capable personality as she can also feels emotions and because “you can’t have your stuff together all the time.”

Emily in Paris season 4 dropped its second part on September 12, 2024.

