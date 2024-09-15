World

Donald Trump blasts Taylor Swift following her endorsement of Kamala Harris

After Taylor Swift’s endorsement, around 400,000 people visited the Vote.gov registration website

  by Web Desk
  September 15, 2024
American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has recently endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz.

Now, former President Donald Trump can’t control his emotions over the endorsement and lashes out Swift on Sunday, September 15.

Trump took to his social media platform Truth to express his frustration, writing, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” in all caps.

Swift made her endorsement public on Instagram right after the presidential debate between the two major parties.

She stated, “I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them.”

The Cruel Summer singer also commended Harris as a “steady-handed, gifted leader” and a “warrior” for key issues like LGBTQ+ rights and women's reproductive freedoms.

Swift’s endorsement also countered Trump’s use of fake AI images following a deepfake video that falsely suggested her support for him.

In the days after Swift’s endorsement, around 400,000 people visited the Vote.gov registration website. 

