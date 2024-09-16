RFK Jr. under federal investigation for ‘beheading whale’

Robert Francis Kennedy Jr. has stated of being investigated by federal authorities for collecting the head of a decapitated whale carcass, as per The Guardian.
At a Saturday campaign for Donald Trump, he said, “I received a letter from the National Marine Fisheries Institute, saying that they were investigating me for collecting a whale specimen 20 years ago.”
“This is all about the weaponization of our government against political opponents,” the democrat added.
While this is the first time that he addressed his beheading controversy, it was actually a while back that it came out in public.
Robert Francis Kennedy Jr. has faced harsh criticism in recent weeks following the reemergence of a 2012 Town & Country interview, where daughter Kick Kennedy addressed the whale scenario in question.
She narrated the entire beheading story that took place on a beach near Hyannis Port, giving every detail away to the host.
Kick Kennedy recounted, “[He] ran down to the beach with a chainsaw, cut off the whale’s head and then bungee-corded it to the roof of the family minivan for the five-hour haul back to Mount Kisco.”
Reports of the decapitation prompted Center of Biological Diversity Action Fund to call federal authorities for investigating Robert Francis Kennedy Jr.