Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share intimate moment at Emmys 2024

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco shared PDA packed moment during their romantic date night at 2024 Emmys!
The lovebirds were spotted sharing intimate moments together during the award show. However, they didn't walk together at the red carpet.
Selena, 32, made a grand entrance in a gorgeous black velvet custom Ralph Lauren dress with an eye-catching hand-embellished pavé neckline.
The Only Murders in the Building star accessorised the red carpet look with exquisite Tiffany & Co jewellery, which includes a pair of drop earrings, bracelets and several rings.
Benny sat beside his girlfriend and her costars, Steve Martin and Martin Short, in the front row.
The Rare Beauty founder finally received her first solo nomination for outstanding actress in the hit Hulu series.
On Sunday, September 15, Selena hosted the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards with her Only Murders in the Building co-stars.
She poked fun at Steve and Martin, “And let me say what an honour it is to work with two guys [Steve and Short] who are this far away from being childless cat ladies.”
Selena went public about her relationship with Benny , 36, in December 2023.